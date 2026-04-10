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Goose on the Loose by charper
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Goose on the Loose

Took pic today but decided to fill in a space from past days I missed. 04/14/2026
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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