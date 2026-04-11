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186 / 365
Turtle heating in the sun
Turtle was taking it easy today in the Sun. I am trying to fill in some of my days I didn't post picture.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
187
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th April 2026 1:20pm
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
I'm a big fan of turtles. Nice catch! I don't recognize that turtle. What country do you live in, if I may ask?
April 13th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
terrific capture
April 13th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Well spotted!
April 13th, 2026
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