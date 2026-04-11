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Turtle heating in the sun by charper
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Turtle heating in the sun

Turtle was taking it easy today in the Sun. I am trying to fill in some of my days I didn't post picture.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
I'm a big fan of turtles. Nice catch! I don't recognize that turtle. What country do you live in, if I may ask?
April 13th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
terrific capture
April 13th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Well spotted!
April 13th, 2026  
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