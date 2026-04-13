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Hawk Taking a Bath
The Hawk was taking a bath. I noticed I captured his mouth open. I hope I didn't surprise him. I tried to sneak up on him but I'm sure he saw me. They have super eye sight.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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Album
365
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Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th April 2026 1:55pm
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Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great catch!
April 13th, 2026
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