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Pretty Day and Pretty Bird by charper
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Pretty Day and Pretty Bird

Walking around the Lake today. I spotted this bird. Even though I could have gotten a better picture if I was eye level I decided at my age if I climbed where I could I might be taking pictures from a Emergency Room a few days.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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