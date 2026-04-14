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Pretty Day and Pretty Bird
Walking around the Lake today. I spotted this bird. Even though I could have gotten a better picture if I was eye level I decided at my age if I climbed where I could I might be taking pictures from a Emergency Room a few days.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th April 2026 10:47am
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