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Smith Mountain- Lake Martin by charper
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Smith Mountain- Lake Martin

I decided to slowly climb halfway up a fire tower this morning to take some pictures. It was a beautiful view of the Lake. I hope I can walk tomorrow. It wasn't but a 1/2 mile up mountain to the tower.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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