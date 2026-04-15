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Smith Mountain- Lake Martin
I decided to slowly climb halfway up a fire tower this morning to take some pictures. It was a beautiful view of the Lake. I hope I can walk tomorrow. It wasn't but a 1/2 mile up mountain to the tower.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th April 2026 9:35am
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