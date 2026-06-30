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Snake in water1 by charper
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Snake in water1

While walking this morning in park this creature was making me nervous. I was walking by the pond.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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