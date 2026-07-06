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ButterFly in the Park by charper
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ButterFly in the Park

Beautiful hot day. Trying to catch up on some pictures
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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