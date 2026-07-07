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ButterFly in the Park
It was hot today but I went to a Forest Reserve right out of town.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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Album
365
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Canon EOS R
Taken
7th July 2026 10:34am
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