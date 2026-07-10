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206 / 365
Blue Bird feeding his little one
If you look close you can see the baby birds mouth open. Mom just brought him a worm. I love bluebirds.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
206
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
10th July 2026 7:21am
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