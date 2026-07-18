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Blue Creek-Dadeville, Alabama
People having fun before the rain. I took today on my way to near by town.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th July 2026 11:04am
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GaryW
ace
That is an ominous cloud! Nice photo!
July 18th, 2026
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