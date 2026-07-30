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208 / 365
Sunrise This morning
Pretty Sunrise this morning on the way to pickup one of the grandkids. It looks like its going to be a hot day but always blessed to have another day.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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30th July 2026 6:18am
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