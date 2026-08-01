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209 / 365
Grandkids watching the sunset.
Grandkids are a wonderful blessing from God. They call them Grand for a reason. I am very blessed.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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365
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1st August 2026 8:09pm
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GaryW
ace
What a sweet picture! You are blessed, indeed!
August 2nd, 2026
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