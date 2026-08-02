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210 / 365
Beautiful Sunset from our porch
While sitting on our porch I took this pic of sunset this afternoon.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
2nd August 2026 7:54pm
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very beautiful
August 3rd, 2026
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