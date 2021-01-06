Previous
Day 6 - Free Day by cheddarandchester
6 / 365

Day 6 - Free Day

Decided to use this day to photograph some Christmas stuff as I put my decorations and tree away for the year.

I edited this on mobile, so I’m not particularly happy with the edit, but I love the pink lights
