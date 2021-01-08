Previous
Day 8 - Chaos by cheddarandchester
Day 8 - Chaos

This was me practicing my action shots, high shutter speed and low F stop, as low ISO as light levels would allow! Quite pleased with the sharpness and clarity. Muddy paws 😍
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Cheddar and Chester

@cheddarandchester
Cheddar and Chester are two UK miniature dachshunds. They are moderately Instagram famous on their account Their mum, Sarah has challenged herself to photograph them...
Kathy B.
Love the perspective!
January 9th, 2021  
