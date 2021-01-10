Previous
Day 10 - Made me smile by cheddarandchester
10 / 365

Day 10 - Made me smile

Looking over to see my dogs watching the football, curled up in a blanket definitely made me happy today
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Cheddar and Chester

@cheddarandchester
Cheddar and Chester are two UK miniature dachshunds. They are moderately Instagram famous on their account Their mum, Sarah has challenged herself to photograph them...
2% complete

