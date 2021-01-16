Previous
Day 16 - Landscape by cheddarandchester
16 / 365

Day 16 - Landscape

Today was completely miserable outside, so I decided to take a shot inside, and combine it with one of my outside shots in the snow.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Cheddar and Chester

Cheddar and Chester are two UK miniature dachshunds. They are moderately Instagram famous on their account Their mum, Sarah has challenged herself to photograph them...
