Day 18 - Technology by cheddarandchester
18 / 365

Day 18 - Technology

It’s definitely true that technology has helped during lockdown, but it looks like Cheddar is done with working from home here!
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Cheddar and Chester

@cheddarandchester
Cheddar and Chester are two UK miniature dachshunds. They are moderately Instagram famous on their account Their mum, Sarah has challenged herself to photograph them...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

