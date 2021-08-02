Sign up
1 / 365
Hawai’i jungle
This is on the island of O’ahu. A far cry from the beaches. It is on Kualoa Ranch near the North Shore. It is a diverse location with mountains, lush valleys, etc as well. Lots of films made there including Jurassic Park and Lost.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
Cheery B
@cheeryb
I live in South Carolina, USA. I have always thought of myself as a photographer, but after taking an adult education class, I realized...
33
photos
4
followers
6
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP90 XP91 XP95
Taken
27th May 2021 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
