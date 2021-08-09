Previous
Lines by cheeryb
Lines

I was walking back to the car and just saw all the different lines lined up and had to go back and take the photo
Cheery B

@cheeryb
I live in South Carolina, USA. I have always thought of myself as a photographer, but after taking an adult education class, I realized...
