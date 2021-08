Hands/High Key

I looked up the High Key method and saw that there was different pieces of equipment that are needed to make it work. I thought that I would try it anyway and used the under cabinet lights in my kitchen along with the brightest flashlights I could find to make my own softbox. It's a little blurry on the fingers but I decided to post it anyway after working on it so long today. How close did I come to actually getting the desired effect?