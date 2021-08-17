Previous
Next
I'd rather be at the beach by cheeryb
8 / 365

I'd rather be at the beach

Took my camera with me today but it was a boring day. Lots of hurry up and wait time at the doctor's office. Here is my "beach feet" pose but definitely not where I would have preferred to be
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Cheery B

@cheeryb
I live in South Carolina, USA. I have always thought of myself as a photographer, but after taking an adult education class, I realized...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise