9 / 365
Birds and bugs
The circles on the water surface are mosquitoes or some other bug. I took took 264 pics between here and another nature spot. I've narrowed to 34 but still working through them. Going to try to do a collage.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
Cheery B
@cheeryb
I live in South Carolina, USA. I have always thought of myself as a photographer, but after taking an adult education class, I realized...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
18th August 2021 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
