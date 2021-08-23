Previous
Virginia Creeper by cheeryb
17 / 365

Virginia Creeper

I walked around the front of my car the other day and noticed this growing out of the back door into the garage. So bizarre that it is pink! My friend told me what it is
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Cheery B

@cheeryb
I live in South Carolina, USA.
4% complete

