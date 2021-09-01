Previous
Clouds by cheeryb
29 / 365

Clouds

I was a little apprehensive to be flying in the east coast of the US with the recent hurricane. It was supposed to be a bumpy ride with the bad weather. Thankfully it was not but it was neat to see the clouds from the other side
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Cheery B

@cheeryb
I live in South Carolina, USA. I have always thought of myself as a photographer, but after taking an adult education class, I realized...
Suzanne ace
Great!
September 3rd, 2021  
