The Venue by cheeryb
The Venue

That’s the actual name of this wedding location. Our “niece” got married yesterday afternoon and this is the same place after the reception.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Cheery B

@cheeryb
I live in South Carolina, USA. I have always thought of myself as a photographer, but after taking an adult education class, I realized...
bkb in the city
What a beautiful venue
September 6th, 2021  
