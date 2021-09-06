Previous
Next
Leo by cheeryb
36 / 365

Leo

Hanging with friends this afternoon. Leo is famous for swiping at people and not wanting human attention. He actually let me pet him multiple times and even hung out with me on the steps for a while.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Cheery B

@cheeryb
I live in South Carolina, USA. I have always thought of myself as a photographer, but after taking an adult education class, I realized...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise