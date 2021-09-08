Previous
Lightning storm by cheeryb
38 / 365

Lightning storm

We watched a really cool lightning storm the other night. It was miles away but it would light up the clouds above the mountains.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Cheery B

@cheeryb
