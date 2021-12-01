Previous
Next
Max and Gael by cheeryb
123 / 365

Max and Gael

New buds but looks like they like each other okay. I should have put Max’s red sweater on him to make him stand out better.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Cheery B

@cheeryb
I live in South Carolina, USA. I have always thought of myself as a photographer, but after taking an adult education class, I realized...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise