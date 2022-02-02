Previous
Ivan the not terrible by cheeryb
Ivan the not terrible

Ivan was such a gem and just sat there as I moved around. That was unusual because when I see them on their walk, he always jumps and pulls. I guess the secret to getting him to behave is to pull the camera out.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Cheery B

@cheeryb
I live in South Carolina, USA. I have always thought of myself as a photographer, but after taking an adult education class, I realized...
