186 / 365
Ivan the not terrible
Ivan was such a gem and just sat there as I moved around. That was unusual because when I see them on their walk, he always jumps and pulls. I guess the secret to getting him to behave is to pull the camera out.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
0
0
Cheery B
@cheeryb
I live in South Carolina, USA. I have always thought of myself as a photographer, but after taking an adult education class, I realized...
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
2nd February 2022 7:10pm
Tags
dog
