Local mermaid by cheeryb
Local mermaid

I googled it and found out her name is Sadie the Sees Island Quilter and she is part of the “Beaufort’s Big Swim” project
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Cheery B

I live in South Carolina, USA. I have always thought of myself as a photographer, but after taking an adult education class, I realized...
