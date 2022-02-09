Previous
Interesting tree by cheeryb
193 / 365

Interesting tree

I was kind of running to my car because it was cold but this caught me eye
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Cheery B

@cheeryb
I live in South Carolina, USA. I have always thought of myself as a photographer, but after taking an adult education class, I realized...
