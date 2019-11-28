Sign up
136 / 365
Let's Gather to Eat
This is a family member's dining room where we all gathered to eat and give thanks for our many blessings on Thanksgiving Day.
28th November 2019
28th Nov 19
0
0
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
136
photos
65
followers
56
following
37% complete
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
28th November 2019 6:23pm
Tags
home
,
house
,
chairs
,
table
,
dining room
,
diningroom
