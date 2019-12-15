Previous
Next
Christmas Joy by chejja
144 / 365

Christmas Joy

At our church's Christmas dinner- I spotted these young people sitting in front of the Christmas tree and just had to snap their picture. The two young ladies sing on the church Praise Team that I sing on.
15th December 2019 15th Dec 19

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise