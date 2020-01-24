Sign up
158 / 365
Jump Ball
My grandson (number 36) during a jump ball in today's basketball game.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
1
1
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
158
photos
69
followers
59
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
24th January 2020 5:53pm
Tags
basketball
,
ball
,
sport
Kerri Michaels
ace
great action shot fav
January 25th, 2020
