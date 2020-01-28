Previous
Take The Ball And Run by chejja
Take The Ball And Run

Still another basketball game today.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Chris Johnson ace
Perfect panning and action shot!!
January 29th, 2020  
KV
Awesome shot & it looks like both feet are in the air... cool! Nice tones on the B&W.
January 29th, 2020  
