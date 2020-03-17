Previous
Walking Shoes by chejja
Walking Shoes

It's been awhile since I have been able to put on my shoes and go out anywhere. I have been self-isolating (mostly in my room or sitting and reading in the backyard) while fighting an ongoing cough for over a week that just kept getting worse. Today, I finally went to the Urgent Care Center (quite a different experience than in the past). I learned I have a viral upper respiratory infection. I now have two prescriptions to start that should break up the congestion. I so appreciate our health care workers who are there to help us even in the middle of all that is going on. They don't get to stay home, self-isolate, and take care of their families like most of us are doing.
Caroline

