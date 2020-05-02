Sign up
Previous
Next
208 / 365
You're Back?
Our parks just opened, for walking only, three days ago. Until then, the animals have had the area all to themselves. I was taking this squirrel's photo when he turned and looked at me as if to say, "You're back?"
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
0
0
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
208
photos
76
followers
65
following
1
1
365
NIKON D610
2nd May 2020 5:09pm
Tags
squirrel
,
fence
