Paw Path by chejja
214 / 365

Paw Path

Part of the Paw Path in the Reflection Garden at the Humane Society of Broward County. The Humane Society has a special place in our hearts as we found and adopted both our dogs from there.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Caroline

@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
