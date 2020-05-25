Sign up
219 / 365
Lazy Day
I came downstairs and found Chester, my beagle, on the sofa and scooted under the afghan that was laying there. It rained all last night and all day today, and I think this is how we are all feeling right about now- just a lazy sort of day.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
3
0
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
219
photos
79
followers
66
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
25th May 2020 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
canine
,
beagle
,
afghan
Milanie
ace
Sweet shot - wonderful colors
May 26th, 2020
Kaylynn
Really adorable picture
May 26th, 2020
Caroline
ace
@milaniet
@kaylynn2150
Thank you so much for your comments. I hadn't done anything with selective color for awhile and thought the afghan might lend itself to that. I am really curious since you saw it in the original colors while I was editing it in Picmonkey, did you like it better in all the original colors or as it is now? Especially since you mentioned the colors, Milanie.
May 26th, 2020
