Back on Duty
Fort Lauderdale Beach is open, and the lifeguards are back on duty. We just drove by today, but I am looking forward to an actual beach encounter in the near future.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
221
photos
79
followers
66
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
28th May 2020 3:54pm
beach
,
ocean
,
life guard
