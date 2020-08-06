Previous
Green Lizard by chejja
243 / 365

Green Lizard

I am not sure what type of lizard this is. I spotted him today at Heritage Park in Plantation, Florida. I almost missed seeing him hidden in the plants, but I'm glad I didn't.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
That's a great close up shot. Great details of the lizard. Nice contrast of him sitting on those purple leaves. FAV.,
August 7th, 2020  
