244 / 365
Driftwood at the Beach
It was a hot South Florida day today, with no rain in sight- a perfect day for a trip to the beach. I took this photo walking along the shore at John U. Lloyd State Park in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
7th August 2020 4:46pm
Tags
beach
,
wood
,
driftwood
,
coconut
,
florida
,
john u lloyd state park
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice focus and textures. It was hot, phew,
August 8th, 2020
bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 8th, 2020
