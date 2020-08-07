Previous
Driftwood at the Beach by chejja
244 / 365

Driftwood at the Beach

It was a hot South Florida day today, with no rain in sight- a perfect day for a trip to the beach. I took this photo walking along the shore at John U. Lloyd State Park in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Caroline

Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice focus and textures. It was hot, phew,
August 8th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 8th, 2020  
