Previous
Next
Beauty by chejja
253 / 365

Beauty

Photo taken at Butterfly World which houses around 20,000 butterflies from all five continents. Butterflies are flying all around you as you walk through their habitat.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful & great lighting .. the wings look so fragile ...fav
August 29th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Love the light through those wings and what pretty markings this one has.
August 29th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Superb
August 29th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I hope I recognize you when we run into each other. LOL. Beautiful!
August 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise