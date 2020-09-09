Previous
Next
Please, can you spare a peanut? by chejja
260 / 365

Please, can you spare a peanut?

The squirrels at Topeekeegee Yugnee (TY) Park are so used to people, they come right up to you and stand on their hind two legs begging for treats. I think they get a lot of handouts, even though it is against the law to feed them in the park.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great capture. they are kinda cute....sometimes lol.
September 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise