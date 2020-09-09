Sign up
260 / 365
Please, can you spare a peanut?
The squirrels at Topeekeegee Yugnee (TY) Park are so used to people, they come right up to you and stand on their hind two legs begging for treats. I think they get a lot of handouts, even though it is against the law to feed them in the park.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
1
1
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
260
photos
81
followers
66
following
71% complete
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
9th September 2020 9:33am
Tags
squirrel
,
sixws-109
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great capture. they are kinda cute....sometimes lol.
September 10th, 2020
