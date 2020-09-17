Previous
Double Hibiscus by chejja
263 / 365

Double Hibiscus

We just finished planting a row of six double hibiscus bushes under the bedroom window in front of our house. We planted a variety of colors- orange, pink, and red. We're enjoying the current flowers and looking forward to future blooms.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
