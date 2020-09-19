Previous
White Chinese Goose by chejja
White Chinese Goose

I arrived at Heritage Park just as it started to rain. The geese were wandering at the side of the road, so I was able to pull over to the side and take a few shots while staying in the car. It probably worked out for the best because, in the past, whenever I tried photographing them from outside of my car, this large one would put his head down and come running towards me while honking as if to attack. From my car, I was able to photograph him in a calm mood today. For years, there have been only two geese in this park- this white one and a large brown one, but I was surprised to see a third (a second brown one) there today. I guess the little flock has grown.
Caroline

Suzie Townsend ace
He is gorgeous! Great capture! Fav
September 19th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 19th, 2020  
