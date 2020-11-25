Sign up
Pontiac Sunbird
Spotted while out in the Everglades. I think the contrast of seeing a rather sporty, apparently well-maintained car, in that setting, plus the shiny orange against the green background of nature just caught my attention.
25th November 2020
25th Nov 20
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
3
1
365
NIKON D610
25th November 2020 3:46pm
car
orange
automobile
auto
pontiac
everglades
Milanie
ace
It definitely does stand out!
March 28th, 2021
