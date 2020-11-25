Previous
Pontiac Sunbird by chejja
Pontiac Sunbird

Spotted while out in the Everglades. I think the contrast of seeing a rather sporty, apparently well-maintained car, in that setting, plus the shiny orange against the green background of nature just caught my attention.
Caroline

@chejja
