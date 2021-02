I was challenged by Lisa @homeschoolmom to participate in "Flash of Red" Week 1- black and white landscape and to tag my photos to both Get Pushed and Flash of Red.Landscapes- Day 3I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for the week is "Landscapes." This photo was taken at Topeekeegee Yugnee (TY) Park in Hollywood, Florida