Neighbor's Yard

I was challenged by Lisa @homeschoolmom to participate in "Flash of Red" Week 1- black and white landscape and to tag my photos to both Get Pushed and Flash of Red.
Landscapes- Day 6
I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for the week is "Landscapes." Today was a very full day with Praise Team Practice at church in the morning and our small group women's Bible study at our home in the afternoon. In addition to that, we got quite a bit of rain during the day. So, about as far as I got for a landscape shot just before the sun going down was the landscaping in my neighbor's front yard.